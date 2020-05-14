Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display launched

Dell has made the long rumored update to XPS lineup official. The company has announced a redesigned XPS 15 and is adding a new XPS 17 to the lineup. With the new models, Dell is now offering its most powerful product lineup yet. The new XPS 15 and XPS 17 are designed to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Book 3 lineup. Right off the bat, it is clear that Dell is going for XPS 13-esque design with these two new computing devices. The company is ditching legacy ports and is offering USB Type-C ports instead. Also Read - Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week; will compete with MacBook Pro and Surface Book 3

Dell XPS 15 borrows design of its smaller sibling

Dell XPS 15 is seeing the biggest update in terms of design and performance. It now has a bigger 15.6-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Dell has also trimmed the bezels surrounding the display and it looks like a bigger XPS 13. We did not like the chin on previous XPS 15 and it’s good to see that Dell is getting rid of it. Because of smaller bezels and larger screen, Dell is also able to switch to a 16:10 aspect ratio, like the XPS 13 announced earlier this year. There is now a choice between a regular Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with thin bezels and 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak on company website

Professionals creators might prefer the more than 4K panel which offers a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the XPS 15 gets Intel’s latest 10th gen CPU with option for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to Core i9-10855H, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The port situation includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a regular USB Type-C 3.1 port and a full-size SD card reader. The XPS 15 is thinner at 18mm and promises up to 25 hours battery life on the FHD model. Priced starting at $1,299.99, the XPS 15 is now available in the US. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, 17 accidentally leak revealing upward-facing speakers and more; check details

Dell XPS 17 shows going big makes sense

Dell XPS 17 is making its global debut alongside the updated XPS 15 as a bigger, powerful laptop. The new XPS 17 is being called as “most powerful XPS laptop ever” and it does seem right. While it includes a 17-inch screen, the laptop is smaller as an overall package. Dell says it is designed to be smaller than most 15-inch laptops in the market. There is a 17-inch display with beyond 4K or Full HD resolution. It supports a 16:10 aspect ratio like the other two models in this expanded XPS family.

The XPS 17 can be configured with up to 45W Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. There is an option for either NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics or more powerful RTX 2060. The 19.5mm thick laptop weighs around 2.1kgs and is priced starting at $1,499.99. Dell says the laptop also comes with a new thermal design for improved airflow. There is a custom vapor chamber to ensure the chips do not overheat during load. There are four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and a full-size SD card reader.