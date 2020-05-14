comscore Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display and 10th gen Intel processors launched: Price, Specifications
News

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display and 10th gen Intel processors launched: Price, Specifications

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are the most powerful laptops in the XPS lineup yet. However, their design is what strikes the most in a crowded but familiar laptop market.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 10:16 AM IST
Dell XPS 15 17 2020 main

Dell has made the long rumored update to XPS lineup official. The company has announced a redesigned XPS 15 and is adding a new XPS 17 to the lineup. With the new models, Dell is now offering its most powerful product lineup yet. The new XPS 15 and XPS 17 are designed to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Book 3 lineup. Right off the bat, it is clear that Dell is going for XPS 13-esque design with these two new computing devices. The company is ditching legacy ports and is offering USB Type-C ports instead. Also Read - Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week; will compete with MacBook Pro and Surface Book 3

Dell XPS 15 borrows design of its smaller sibling

Dell XPS 15 is seeing the biggest update in terms of design and performance. It now has a bigger 15.6-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Dell has also trimmed the bezels surrounding the display and it looks like a bigger XPS 13. We did not like the chin on previous XPS 15 and it’s good to see that Dell is getting rid of it. Because of smaller bezels and larger screen, Dell is also able to switch to a 16:10 aspect ratio, like the XPS 13 announced earlier this year. There is now a choice between a regular Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with thin bezels and 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak on company website

Professionals creators might prefer the more than 4K panel which offers a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the XPS 15 gets Intel’s latest 10th gen CPU with option for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to Core i9-10855H, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The port situation includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a regular USB Type-C 3.1 port and a full-size SD card reader. The XPS 15 is thinner at 18mm and promises up to 25 hours battery life on the FHD model. Priced starting at $1,299.99, the XPS 15 is now available in the US. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, 17 accidentally leak revealing upward-facing speakers and more; check details

Dell XPS 17 shows going big makes sense

Dell XPS 17 is making its global debut alongside the updated XPS 15 as a bigger, powerful laptop. The new XPS 17 is being called as “most powerful XPS laptop ever” and it does seem right. While it includes a 17-inch screen, the laptop is smaller as an overall package. Dell says it is designed to be smaller than most 15-inch laptops in the market. There is a 17-inch display with beyond 4K or Full HD resolution. It supports a 16:10 aspect ratio like the other two models in this expanded XPS family.

The XPS 17 can be configured with up to 45W Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. There is an option for either NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics or more powerful RTX 2060. The 19.5mm thick laptop weighs around 2.1kgs and is priced starting at $1,499.99. Dell says the laptop also comes with a new thermal design for improved airflow. There is a custom vapor chamber to ensure the chips do not overheat during load. There are four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and a full-size SD card reader.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Wearables
GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display launched

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display launched
Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) टैबलेट 7000 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, जानिए कब शुरू होगी सेल

Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
News
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets
Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

News

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch
Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

News

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together
Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

News

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta