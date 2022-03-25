comscore Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new
News

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

Laptops

Dell has upgraded its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors and other specs. Here's a close look at what's new.

dell_xps_17

(Image: Dell)

Dell just upgraded its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops with 12th Generation Intel Core processors. Both the laptops now come with up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processors, optional touchscreen displays, and dedicated graphics. Here we will take a look at everything that the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops bring to the table. Also Read - How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

Dell XPS 15 (9520), XPS 17 (9720): Price

Dell XPS 15 (9520) is priced at $1,449 (approximately Rs 1,10,400) for the base model and at $1,849 (approximately Rs 1,40,900) for the Dell XPS 17 (9720) base model. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

Both the devices are now available in the US via the company’s official website and its sales channels. The company has not divulged details on India pricing or availability. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to launch on March 17: Know details

Dell XPS 15 (9520): Specifications

Dell XPS 15 (9520) sports a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with up to Ultra HD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) resolution and optional touch support. It is powered by up to the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The laptop features 64GB of DDR5 RAM along with 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 Pro operating system out of the box. All of this is backed by a six-cell 86Wh battery.

Dell XPS 17 (9720): Specifications

Dell XPS 17 (9720) sports a 17-inch InfinityEdge display with up to an Ultra HD+ resolution and optional touch support. It is also powered by an up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop is being offered with Intel UHD, Iris Xe, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics options.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an eDP port, and a universal audio jack. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 Pro operating system. All of this is backed by a six-cell 97Wh battery.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 9:19 PM IST

