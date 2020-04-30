Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak

Dell has been rumored to introduce the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops for sometime now. Ahead of the launch, both the laptops leaked revealing key design elements. Now, Dell has inadvertently leaked specifications of these two upcoming laptops. As one would expect, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are shaping up to be alternatives to Apple MacBook Pro lineup. The product information was first posted by Dell France, which noticed the error and immediately took the page down. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Leak

However, it was too late because Laptop Mag had taken note of all the specs of Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700. With the new XPS laptops, Dell seems to be following the same strategy as the 2020 XPS 13. The XPS 15 9500, according to the listing by Dell France, will feature an edge-to-edge display and compact form factor. The laptop will weigh only 1.8kgs and measure 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches in dimensions. In other words, the XPS 15 9500 won’t be as thin as the 16-inch MacBook Pro but will be lighter. Also Read - Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

One of the big advantages of the 16-inch MacBook Pro are the speakers. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the best speaker ever put on a laptop. Dell wants to fight there as well with two top-firing speakers placed on either side of the keyboard. The listing shows at least two configurations with Core i7-10875H or Core i9-10885H CPU. The graphics, however, remains limited to GeForce GTX 1650Ti. It is a disappointment that Dell is not going RTX with these performance laptops. There is also an option for up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Also Read - Intel announces 10th gen Core H-Series CPU to take on AMD's Ryzen platform

Dell XPS 17, on the other hand, looks like the true rival to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has the same CPU listed as the XPS 15 9500 but maxes out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This should make it a better graphics machine than the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M inside the MacBook Pro. The listing shows there is a choice of a 1080p non-touch display and a 4K touch display. It also seems to have support for Windows Hello facial recognition system.

The XPS 17 9700, according to the listing, weighs 5.5 pounds or 2.49 kgs. It measures 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches in dimension. It is a heavier machine than Apple’s offering but will have an edge with faster graphics chipset. It might qualify as a performance notebook that will do double duty as a gaming notebook. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has won back a lot of professional users and the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 look like worthy challengers in the Windows space.