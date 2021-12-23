Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why

Dell recently pushed a BIOS update for a number of its desktops and laptops. The new update is reportedly causing boot issues. A customer posted his complaint about the update on the company’s community website, stating that installing the latest BIOS updates for some Latitude, Inspiron laptops, and Alienware Aurora desktops will prevent the machines from booting. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

The company as of now has not acknowledged the issue that a lot of users are complaining about. However, some users took to the community forum to provide an unofficial fix for the issue, which can be achieved by downgrading the BIOS.

All of the complaints being shared on Dell's community forum were first spotted and reported on by Bleeping Computer.

According to the reports, the BIOS update issue seems to affect Latitude 5320, Latitude 5520, Inspiron 5680, and Alienware Aurora R8.

A Dell Latitude 5320 user stated that after updating, his laptop has stopped booting. Only the power button will light up for a few seconds and shut off again. He was not even able to get to an error screen. The issue was also shared on Reddit, where 11 other users claim to have been facing the same issue. While an Inspiron 5680 user seems to have managed to fix the issue by restarting and performing a disk repair.

Another user with an Alienware Aurora R8 desktop claimed that the desktop automatically rebooted while in Virtual Reality mode. Since then the user is reportedly experiencing a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) when booting. He is unable to enter recovery mode, or boot from a recovery USB or Ubuntu USB.

Some users have managed to find a few temporary solutions, which include downgrading the BIOS using the Dell SupportAssist OS Recovery. Apart from that, some users found a workaround by disconnecting the battery and charger of their laptops and then pressing the power button for 15 seconds before booting their laptop.