Exclusive: Realme to launch affordable laptops, target will be college students looking for cheaper laptops

Realme is gearing up to launch laptops for the Indian consumers. The company has already teased to launch laptops in India but hasn't revealed the launch date/timeline yet. It is likely that the first Realme laptop will arrive ahead of the festive season, which is around September this year.

During an exclusive conversation with BGR.in, Realme India head Madhav Sheth revealed that the upcoming laptops will target college students and young professionals.

Sheth said, "we are thrilled to see the huge interest among fans and the media fraternity. realme is always a brand focusing on youth like college students and young professionals, and developing products for them, similarly for the laptop." This hints that the upcoming Realme laptop will be cheaper in price.

With the Realme laptop, the Chinese tech giant will likely take on the likes of Mi Notebooks and other affordable laptops from top brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, among others.

Realme Pad is coming

Realme has also teased to launch a new tablet dubbed Realme Pad in the days to come. The teaser shows the upcoming Realme tablet with boxy design. The company could launch the Realme Pad alongside the affordable laptop in the months to come.

During a webinar earlier this week, the Chinese tech giant announced to launch 5G phones under Rs 10,000. Sheth said that these budget 5G phones will launch later in 2022. We believe, with the affordable Realme 5G phones, the brand will take on the likes of JioPhone 5G that should also be released at AGM 2022 in partnership with Google. At last year’s AGM, Reliance announced to bring the 5G Jio phone in collaboration with tech giant Google.