Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Flipkart is expanding its MarQ brand to laptops as well. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant has launched its first laptop under its ‘MarQ by Flipkart’ label. The launch came on the sidelines of CES 2020 and the first laptop is called Falkon Aerbook. With Falkon Aerbook, Flipkart is expanding its MarQ label from home appliances to key devices in the consumer electronics segment. Flipkart also revealed that it has expanded MarQ to 15 product categories spread across 50 variants.

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Falkon Aerbook by Flipkart under its MarQ brand will be available from Rs 39,990 onwards in India. The laptop will go on sale starting January 17. “Our private brand portfolio aims at creating and designing products that help customers fulfill aspirations without having to worry about budget constraints. Through this, we have been able to develop the first MarQ by Flipkart laptop, designed specifically for Indian customers,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart.

The Falkon Aerbook from Flipkart is a 13.3-inch laptop featuring a full HD IPS panel. The laptop is 16.5mm slim and weighs only 1.26kg. It is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor for computing on-the-go. There is 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop also has a dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1TB. It claims to have a precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support. With its 37Whr battery, the laptop offers a life of up to 5 hours for daily computing needs.

In a press statement, Flipkart said that the laptop will come with door-step warranty support and cover 10,000+ pincodes. It will be supported by highly-skilled technical specialists and genuine spares replacement. The e-commerce company also revealed that it worked with both Intel and Microsoft for the design of this laptop. “The ‘Falkon Aerbook’ provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone’s reach. With the help of Intel and Microsoft’s expertise, we have developed a laptop that offers superior performance, designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers,” Menon added.