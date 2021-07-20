Japan based Fujitsu launches two new laptops in India today, one of which is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook. The Fujitsu UH-X convertible notebook can be used either as a laptop or as a tablet as preferred by the user. Both these laptops from Fujitsu will be available for the first time on Amazon India starting July 26, which is during the Amazon Prime Days sale. Both devices are manufactured in Japan. Also Read - With Legion, Lenovo aims to cater to under-served segment of gamers: Ken Wong

Fujitsu has launched the UH-X convertible 2-in-1 and UH-X thin and light at a price of Rs 86,990 and Rs 80,990, respectively. The most interesting of the two is the UH-X convertible 2-in-1 laptop – notebook. The device comes with touchscreen support and also a stylus pen that helps users operate the laptop when in tablet mode. We have the new Fujitsu convertible laptop in for review and will share our thoughts on the device in the weeks to come.

Fujitsu UH-X convertible: Key features

The Fujitsu UH-X convertible laptop is claimed to be one of the lightest convertible notebooks available in the country. To be specific, the device weighs just around 997 grams. Just as on paper, in real life too, the Fujitsu convertible laptop is extremely lightweight and easy to handle unlike some of the other devices available in the segment.

The UH-X convertible features Windows 10 operating system and is powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics and up to Intel Core i7 processor. The notebook features a 13.3-inch Full HD, anti-glare, touch display with an IGZO panel that offers vibrant colours with several power saving options. It also offers a spherical and cylindrical key top that provides a comfortable key press and typing experience.

One concern that consumers have often had with convertible laptops and foldable phones is sturdiness. When it comes to the UH-X convertible, the Japanese tech giant claims that “the device has passed multiple rigorous durability tests for unique needs of a 2in1 convertible notebook, such as the 200kgf full surface pressure test, 35kgf one-point pressure test, and 76cm drop test.”

The device also includes elastic resin placed around the touch panel that the company claims provides “improved resistance to screen breakage”. “The elastic resin parts placed at the front corners also absorb shock and provides better grip,” Fujitsu claims.