Gigabyte has launched a new gaming laptop lineup in India. The lineup consists of the Gigabyte G5 GD, Gigabyte G5 MD, and Gigabyte G5 KD. All come with a dedicated GPU and boast high refresh rate displays.

Unlike gaming laptops from other brands, Gigabyte has a relatively affordable range. All three gaming laptops are priced under Rs 1 Lakh.

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop price in India

The Gigabyte G5 GD is priced at Rs 68,990, the Gigabyte G5 MD costs Rs 71,890, and the Gigabyte KD is priced at Rs 83,890. The gaming laptops come in Black color option and can be purchased from Flipkart and other authorized retail stores.

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop specifications

The Gigabyte G5 lineup shares almost the same specs, with the major difference being the GPUs inside. Let’s look at the GPUs later in this story.

Starting with the display, all three laptops come with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution. All laptops have a 144Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen support 300 nits of brightness.

Powering the laptops is the 11th generation Intel Core i5 H series processor. As said above, the major difference between all three models is the GPU. The KD is the top model in the lineup having an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. On the other hand, the MD and GD have RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3050 GPUs, respectively.

Since these are Gaming laptops, Gigabyte has offered its Windforce cooling technology which offers a maximum cooling output of 150W.

Coming to the RAM and storage, all laptops come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. As for expandability, you can expand the storage with the help of more SSDs of up to 6TB.

The laptops pack a 48.96Wh battery with 180W fast charging support on the Gigabyte G5 KD. All laptops come with a 2W speaker setup with DTS:X audio and have a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. As for ports, there’s a 3x USB Type-A port, a 1x USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader.