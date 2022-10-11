Google today launched three Chromebook models that are built for cloud gaming. The company has partnered with Acer, Asus and Lenovo to bring these Chromebook models. The company says that these new Chromebooks “bring together gaming hardware features, access to the latest games with cutting edge graphics through the cloud, and software designed to make gaming fast and easy.” Also Read - How to remove saved debit or credit cards from your Amazon account

The company also said that it has partnered with Nvidia to bring support for GeForce Now’s highest performance RTX 3080 tier to the cloud gaming Chromebooks, which the company believes will enable users to stream titles such as Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, and Crysis 3 Remastered at a resolution of up to 1600 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Also Read - Google Play Points program launched in India: What it does it, how it works

Additionally, Google has also partnered with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming in Beta mode to Chromebook through an installable web app. “You can access and install this app by visiting xbox.com/play. Xbox brings a library of hundreds of games including Forza Horizon 5, Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator, accessible through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in IndiaA

These partnerships and more will enable Chromebooks users to support three cloud gaming platforms, which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming in beta, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. Buyers will get a three-month trial to Amazon Luna+ and Nvidia’s GeForce NOW’s RTX3080 tier free on purchasing these Chromebooks. “With these offers, you can play nearly 200 of the 1500+ titles available on Chromebook at no cost, including games like Control Ultimate Edition, Overcooked 2, Fortnite and League of Legends,” the company added.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE specifications

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE sports a 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1500 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Intel Core i5+ processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has DTS audio, and quad force vibration cancellation stereo for audio and 2×2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It is backed by a 65Wh battery.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip specifications

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor in i3, i5 and i7 configurations. It will be available in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD storage options. It is backed by a 57Wh battery. For audio it has 2x Harman Kardon certified speakers and for connectivity it has 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook specifications

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1500 pixels and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor in i3 and i5 configurations that is coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front it will be available in 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options and a 128GB eMMC storage variant. It is backed by a 71Wh battery. It has four 2W speakers with Waves Audio on the audio front and 2×2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity.

Availability

Google said that interested buyers will be able to order the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook starting October this year.