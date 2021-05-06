comscore Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device
News

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device

Laptops

Dell has partnered with Microsoft to roll out a patch for all affected devices. It is urging all its users to apply the fix as early as possible.

Dell G15

(Image: Dell)

A new vulnerability has been detected in Dell branded laptops desktops which allow cyber attackers to exploit a flaw and provides them with elevated access to system internals. The vulnerability has been spotted and reported by Sentinel Labs, who have said that it can allow hackers to carry out a wide range of cyberattacks, including privilege escalation leading to a denial of service. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May: Details here

In simple words, the flaw was located as a bug in a preinstalled software in Dell laptops and desktops, which allowed hackers to get admin-level access to a users PC. The attacker could then install a malware that could freeze a user out of the PC. Also Read - Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

According to Sentinal Labs, the flaw was a collective of five different vulnerabilities, which were present in the Dell BIOS Utility driver, called DBUtil. It states that this flaw has been prevalent since 2009. Also Read - 10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

The DBUtil driver contains a module that is responsible for delivering BIOS updates. The BIOS updates module according to the report had five flaws: two were memory corruption glitches, two were input validation failures, and one was a logic flaw.

Out of all these attacks, the biggest flaw was that any app or service without administrator privileges could request the Dell BIOS Utility server to gain high-level system permissions. Due to which, the driver was unable to invoke the ‘access control list’, which is basically a protocol that restricts non-admin level apps from gaining such high-level system access. Apart from this, it also exposed the function control, which an attacker could then use to gain escalated system privileges.

In its report Sentinal Labs stated, “These critical vulnerabilities, which have been present in Dell devices since 2009, affect millions of devices and millions of users worldwide. As with a previous bug that lay in hiding for 12 years, it is difficult to overstate the impact this could have on users and enterprises that fail to patch.”

Sentinal Labs notified Dell about the vulnerability back in December 2020. After sufficient testing and proof, Dell has listed a CVE entry with a vulnerability score of 8.8. The company has not revealed everything about the vulnerability as of now, as it will take some time for the patch to reach all users.

The company has partnered with Microsoft to roll out a patch for all affected devices. It is urging all its users to apply the fix as early as possible.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2021 2:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 6, 2021 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Laptops

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

Redmi Note10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Related Topics

Related Stories

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Laptops

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked
Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May
Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

News

Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021
10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Features

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement

News

MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V21 5G की सेल हुई शुरू, मिलता है 44MP का फ्रंट और 64MP रियर कैमरा

PUBG Mobile फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर: Battlegrounds Mobile India नाम से हो रही वापसी, Krafton ने किया ऐलान

Realme C20A किफायती कीमत में 13 मई को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके फीचर्स

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip और ZenFone 8 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?
Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked

Laptops

Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before getting hacked
Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos

News

Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing
Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

News

Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers