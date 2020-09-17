Honor enters gaming laptop segment with Hunter V700

Honor has launched a slew of products since its debut in the market. And now the Huawei sub-brand is entering another segment this week, which is the gaming laptop. The brand has come out with a new brand called Hunter to offer its products in this segment. And they have started the lineup with the Hunter V700. Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

This gaming laptop of all brands of Huawei will compete directly with the gaming laptop of ASUS ROG series. The Honor Hunter V700 is offered with three configurations and a single color option. This gaming laptop has a stylish design. In its bottom panel, an option to intake more air has been given. The laptop comes with RGB lighting on its keyboard. Also Read - Honor launches Watch GS Pro with GPS and 25 days battery life

The Honor Hunter V700 is available only in China right now, via online platform VMall. You get the laptop with Core i5 + GeForce GTX 1660 Ti + 16GB + 512GB model gets a price tag of CNY 7,499 (Rs 81,600 approx). While the Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 8,499 (Rs 92,500 approx). And finally, the top-end Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (1.09 Lakh approx). These are premium prices for a relatively new brand, so it remains to be seen if people are appealed by its overall package. Also Read - Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps

Honor Hunter V700 Specifications

The Honor Hunter V700 comes with pre-installed Windows 10 Home Edition. It features a 16.1-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen also supports 144Hz refresh rate which is ideal for a gaming laptop. It comes powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM. The chipset comes paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM. For storage, the laptop variants are available with SSD storage up to 1TB. It has two speakers and comes loaded with a 56Wh battery. For connectivity, the Hunter V700 features dual band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB Type C port, an HDMI port and a Gigabit LAN port. For a gaming laptop, the Hunter V700 weighs at 2.45 kg which is manageable for its use case.