Honor will be the latest phone brand to launch a new gaming notebook series in the market. The company is expected to launch the new product series on 10 September in China. The company revealed that it will call the series “Honor Hunter”. The gaming space has become lucrative, which has attracted several new brands to try their luck. Honor will join the likes of Redmi (launched the G series gaming laptop a few months back) and more. Also Read - IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

Huawei already sells its laptop series in the market, while Honor offers its basic notebooks lineup. Adding to the current series, the Hunter series will offer more options to users while aiming the gamers. While the launch of the Hunter series is limited to China, we’re hoping they bring them to India as well. Being a gaming laptop, one can expect the device to feature RBG lighting with powerful hardware. But more importantly, Honor has the liberty to price its notebook in the affordable segment. The new lineup will also carry the new Hunter branding that will launch alongside the laptop at the launch event. The Windows 10-powered laptop should be powered by the 10th generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Also Read - Asus ROG Cetra in-ear gaming headphones Review: One of the best, conditions applied

Honor Watch GS Pro unveiled at IFA 2020

This new report comes days after the company launched a slew of new products at the IFA 2020. These new products include a rugged fitness wearable called the Watch GS Pro. Honor claims this is a rugged watch, aimed at users who are interested in exploring the outdoors. And to prove its credentials, the Watch GS Pro packs a 700mAh battery that offers 25-day battery life. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price

It has also gone through 14 MIL-STD-810G testing to certify its durability. To make things further compatible, Honor has added dual satellite positioning systems along with a reverse tracking feature. The Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with stainless steel bezels.