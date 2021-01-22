Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 launched

has launched its new MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 laptop series in China. Both the laptops feature new 11th-Gen i processors and come with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The company claims that the new MagicBook laptops come with 49 percent performance boost compared to the older generation. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: WhatsApp new features, Twitter blue tick, JioMeet crosses 15 million users

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021: Price

Honor MagicBook 14 2021 is priced at Yuan 4,899 (approximately Rs 55,100) for the 11th-Gen variant, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Launch offer includes the laptop at a discounted price of Yuan 4,699 (approximately Rs 52,900).

2021 same specification variant is priced at Yuan 4,899 (approximately Rs 55,100). And as a launch offer, it will be made available at a discounted price of Yuan 4,699 (approximately Rs 52,900).

Both the laptops will be made available starting January 27 in the sole Glacial Silver colour option.

The company has not revealed the international launch details for these new laptops.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021: Specifications

Both the laptops sport similar specifications, apart from the display sizes. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The MagicBook 15 2021 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080.

They are powered by up to 11th-Gen -1165G7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. It runs ‘s Home operating system. They come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

MagicBook 14 2021 has a 56Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver 10.2 hours of battery life, whereas, the MagicBook 15 2021 has a smaller 42Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver 7.6 hours of battery life on a single charge.