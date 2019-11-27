comscore Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops launched
Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 AMD Ryzen-based laptops launched: Price, Specifications

Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are part of MagicBook family. These laptops come with AMD Ryzen CPUs, Vega graphics and run Windows 10.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Photo: Honor

Honor launched its flagship smartphones V30 and V30 Pro alongside Magic Watch 2 at an event in China yesterday. The company also launched two Ryzen-powered ultrabooks as part of its MagicBook family. The new Honor MagicBook comes in two sizes – 14-inch and 15.6-inch and feature a 1080p LCD panels with 16:9 aspect ratio. The 14-inch Honor MagicBook weighs 1.38kg and is 15.9mm thick. The 15.6-inch model, on the other hand, weighs 1.53kg and is 16.9mm thick.

Honor MagicBook with Ryzen: Price and Specifications

Honor MagicBook comes with option for two Ryzen platforms. There is option for Zen+ based Ryzen 5 3500 and Ryzen 7 3700. Both are quad-core CPUs but Ryzen 7 3700 offers hyperthreading and higher clock speed. The Ryzen 5 comes with Vega 8 GPU while the Ryzen 7 model comes with a Vega 10 graphics. These laptops can be configured with up to 16GB of dual channel DDR4 memory and for budget customers, there is also an 8GB RAM option available. They come with either 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The smaller 14-inch Honor MagicBook offers a larger 56Wh battery. The laptop can be charged using the included 65W USB-PD charger which can fill the battery from 0 to 46 percent in 30 minutes. Honor claims that the battery is rated to last for 9.5 hours of video playback. The 15.6-inch model comes with a 42Wh battery and it seems Honor is taking a page from Huawei MateBook D duo range. Like Huawei’s premium MateBook lineup, the webcam is hidden behind the function key on the top row of the keyboard. Honor MagicBook supports charging solely via the USB Type-C port and there are two full-sized USB Type-A ports. One of them is of 3.0 standard while the other is older 2.0 standard.

Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch to take place as early as next month

Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch to take place as early as next month

There is also an HDMI port and the power button doubles as fingerprint reader. The Honor MagicBook is now available for pre-order in China and sales start from December 1. These laptops run Windows 10 after Microsoft was allowed to license the OS to Huawei. The Ryzen 5 powered MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Windows 10 are available for RMB 3,900 (around Rs 39,600). Their Linux counterpart is available for RMB 3,600 (around Rs 36,500). The Ryzen 7 powered MagicBook 14 with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Windows 10 is available for RMB 4,200 (around Rs 42,600). The linux version of the same model is priced at RMB 3,900 (around Rs 39,600). There is also Ryzen 5 powered MagicBook 15 running Linux with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for RMB 3,300 (around Rs 33,500).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 12:06 PM IST

