Honor MagicBook 15 laptop to launch in India on July 31

Honor is set to launch a new laptop in India on July 31. With its first laptop in the country, Honor will enter a new product segment and challenge other brands such as Lenovo, HP, Xiaomi, and Dell. As per ET‘s latest report, the company is partnering up with Flipkart to release the MagicBook 15 laptop later this month. Also Read - Honor launches ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablets

Charles Peng, President of Huawei and Honor India, is quite confident about the upcoming product launch. He says, “Due to the pandemic, there is a huge demand for laptops. In China, the situation is better than other countries but the demand hasn’t slowed down for laptops are people want to stay safe and continue to work from home, while children opt for e-learning. We see a similar trend in India.” Also Read - Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Honor MagicBook 15

As per the company, the laptop could be priced between the Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 segment, similar to the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14. The latter was launched with a starting price of Rs 41,999. The Honor MagicBook 15 was recently unveiled in China. This laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch screen, weighs 1.53kg, and is 16.9mm thick. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. It is being sold in 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options. Also Read - Honor 9 Lite update rolls out with June 2020 security patch

The Ryzen 5 CPU model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,199 (roughly Rs 45,000). The MagicBook 15 runs on the latest Windows 10 operating system and comes with a 42Wh battery. It has two full-sized USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port for charging. Like Huawei’s premium MateBook lineup, the MagicBook 15’s webcam is hidden behind the function key on the top row of the keyboard. There is also an HDMI port and the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Other upcoming Honor products

Moreover, the company is also planning to launch the Honor 9A and 9S smartphones in India. Both models are aimed at budget-conscious consumers. They offer modest specifications, a big battery, and an attractive price tag. With these new devices, the company will tap on the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment of India’s smartphone market.

In addition to these products above, Honor is also planning to launch new IoT devices in India. These include the Wi-Fi Routers, smart speakers, and Smart TV. The company is expected to manufacture these devices regionally but wants to ensure the same quality coming from local production.