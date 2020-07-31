The Honor MagicBook 15 laptop has been launched in India, alongside the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. Interestingly, the laptop features a pop-up webcam that is hidden under the camera button located on the keyboard. Apart from this, the notebook also has the power button integrated with a fingerprint sensor for user security. The Honor MagicBook 15 price in India is set at Rs 42,990. But, it will be available at a special price of Rs 39,990. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S launched in India; check price, specifications and other details

For the mentioned price, Honor will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant. Customers will also get up to Rs 13,000 discount on exchange of a device. There is also no-cost EMI option up to 12 months. The new laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, and ultra-slim bezel design. The newly launched Honor MagicBook 15 laptop will go on sale from August 6 via Flipkart. To recall, this Honor notebook was first launched globally in February this year. Read on to know more about the latest laptop. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today: Expected price, specs

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Honor MagicBook 15: Specifications, features

The newly launched Honor MagicBook 15 ships with 64-bit Windows 10 Home and features a 15-6-inch display. It will be available in Mystic Silver with Azure Blue chamfer. The device has a 180-degree hinge and TUV Rheinland certified Full HD display. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 250nits screen brightness. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, paired with Radeon Vega 8 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. It comes with 256GB PCIe SSD. Also Read - Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

It sports an S-shaped fan design. The company ships the device with a USB Type-C 65W multi-purpose charger. Honor claims that the notebook can be charged by 53 percent in just half an hour. Honor says users will get up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner and pop-up webcam. For audio, Honor has added two speakers and two microphones.