Honor MagicBook 15 sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check offers, price

Interested consumers will be able to purchase Honor MagicBook 15 from Flipkart at 12:00PM today on August 31. Its price in India is set at Rs 42,990.

  • Updated: August 31, 2020 11:11 AM IST
HONOR MagicBook 15 (3)

Honor’s MagicBook 15 will be up for purchase once again on Flipkart today at 12:00PM (noon). The company last month launched it’s first notebook series in India with the Honor MagicBook 15, alongside the Honor 9A and Honor 9S budget smartphones. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

The Honor MagicBook 15 is a premium laptop device which first went on sale earlier this month, but it was sold out quickly. Now today, the company will be conducting its second sale for the laptop on Flipkart. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

Honor MagicBook 15: Price in India, sale offers

Interested consumers will be able to purchase Honor MagicBook 15 from Flipkart at 12:00PM today on August 31. Its price in India is set at Rs 42,990. The laptop comes in Mystic Silver variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs

Honor notes that there will be No Cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at Rs 3,583 along with an exchange offer of upto Rs 20,000. Also, the notebook will have pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10 Home with a free 1-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription. The company is also running a limited period ‘Register & Win’ contest. Consumers who purchase Honor MagicBook 15 can call at 18002109999 to register and get Honor assures gift upto Rs 1,000.

Specifications and features

The newly launched Honor MagicBook 15 ships with 64-bit Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch display. It will be available in Mystic Silver with Azure Blue chamfer. The device has a 180-degree hinge and TUV Rheinland certified Full HD display. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 250nits screen brightness. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, paired with Radeon Vega 8 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. It comes with 256GB PCIe SSD.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

It sports an S-shaped fan design. The company ships the device with a USB Type-C 65W multi-purpose charger. Honor claims that the notebook can be charged by 53 percent in just half an hour. Huawei’s sub-brand says users will get up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner and pop-up webcam. For audio, the brand has added two speakers and two microphones.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 31, 2020 11:11 AM IST

