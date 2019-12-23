comscore Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
News

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China

Laptops

As for the latest model of the Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel's 10th Gen processor, the ultrabooks come in four different hardware configurations.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 1:57 PM IST
Honor MagicBook Pro

Honor has launched one more variant of the MagicBook 15 in China. The latest model boasts of Intel’s 10th Gen processor and Nvidia GPUs for all power pack gaming user. Last month, the Chinese company had launched two Ryzen-powered ultrabooks as part of its MagicBook family. The new Honor MagicBook was launched in two sizes of 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays alongside flagship smartphones V30 and V30 Pro in China.

Related Stories


As for the latest model of the Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel’s 10th Gen processor, the ultrabooks come in four different hardware configurations. The base variant of the laptop features Intel Core i5-1021U chipset paired with Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 GPU, first reported by GizmoChina. These offer 8GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage options. There is also a top-end variant, which packs packs Intel Core i7-1021U processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Also Read

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

In terms of pricing and availability, the base variant Honor MagicBook 15 with 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at RMB 4899 (approximately Rs 49,000). The higher model with 512GB storage will cost RMB 5199 (approximately Rs 49,000. On the other hand, the top-end variant with 16GB of RAM comes at a price tag of RMB 5899 (approximately Rs 59,000). These are already up for pre-order on Vmall.com, and the shipping will start from January, 2020.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Last month, the company unveiled Honor MagicBook 14-inch and 15-inch models with option for two Ryzen platforms. There is option for Zen+ based Ryzen 5 3500 and Ryzen 7 3700. Both are quad-core CPUs but Ryzen 7 3700 offers hyperthreading and higher clock speed. The Ryzen 5 comes with Vega 8 GPU while the Ryzen 7 model comes with a Vega 10 graphics. These laptops can be configured with up to 16GB of dual channel DDR4 memory and for budget customers, there is also an 8GB RAM option available. They come with either 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 1:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Laptops
Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Most Popular

Syska EarGo Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Nokia के इन तीन फोन पर लिमिटेड समय के लिए मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
News
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched
India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Deals

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM