Honor has launched one more variant of the MagicBook 15 in China. The latest model boasts of Intel’s 10th Gen processor and Nvidia GPUs for all power pack gaming user. Last month, the Chinese company had launched two Ryzen-powered ultrabooks as part of its MagicBook family. The new Honor MagicBook was launched in two sizes of 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays alongside flagship smartphones V30 and V30 Pro in China.

As for the latest model of the Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel’s 10th Gen processor, the ultrabooks come in four different hardware configurations. The base variant of the laptop features Intel Core i5-1021U chipset paired with Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 GPU, first reported by GizmoChina. These offer 8GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage options. There is also a top-end variant, which packs packs Intel Core i7-1021U processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

In terms of pricing and availability, the base variant Honor MagicBook 15 with 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at RMB 4899 (approximately Rs 49,000). The higher model with 512GB storage will cost RMB 5199 (approximately Rs 49,000. On the other hand, the top-end variant with 16GB of RAM comes at a price tag of RMB 5899 (approximately Rs 59,000). These are already up for pre-order on Vmall.com, and the shipping will start from January, 2020.

Last month, the company unveiled Honor MagicBook 14-inch and 15-inch models with option for two Ryzen platforms. There is option for Zen+ based Ryzen 5 3500 and Ryzen 7 3700. Both are quad-core CPUs but Ryzen 7 3700 offers hyperthreading and higher clock speed. The Ryzen 5 comes with Vega 8 GPU while the Ryzen 7 model comes with a Vega 10 graphics. These laptops can be configured with up to 16GB of dual channel DDR4 memory and for budget customers, there is also an 8GB RAM option available. They come with either 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options.