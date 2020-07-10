Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU on July 16

Honor is all set to launch a new MagicBook laptop in China on July 16. The company has teased the launch of the laptop via Weibo. The launch event will begin at 14:30 CST. The poster by Honor also showcases the design of the upcoming laptop. It will have a thin and light build. The Honor MagicBook laptop will ship with AMD’s new 7nm Ryzen 4000-series processor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series sale on July 10: Price in India, offers, specifications

This is AMD’s latest chip, which is said to offer a significant jump in performance and improve power efficiency simultaneously. The company hasn’t revealed any other information about the device. The launch will take place in China, and details on the global release of the laptop are currently under wraps. But, previous launches suggest that the latest Honor MagicBook lineup will be launched in the global markets. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

Besides, Honor is also reportedly planning to launch a gaming laptop soon. The device could be unveiled on July 16. If rumors are to be believed, the company will introduce it in the month of August. In June this month, the Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 variants were launched with 10th generation Intel core processors. At the same launch event, the company revealed its plans to launch AMD-powered Honor MagicBook laptops. Also Read - Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

Besides, Xiaomi just recently launched new RedmiBook 14 II laptops in its home country. They come in four storage variants. The first Core i5/8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,699. This is roughly about Rs 50,200. The RedmiBook 14 II variant with Core i5/16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999. This is about Rs 53,400.

Meanwhile, for more power, there are two more storage variants that feature Intel Core i7 10th gen processors. The first Core i7/8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (approx Rs 57,700). The RedmiBook 14 II variant with Core i7/16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 5,699 (around Rs 57,700). The Xiaomi RedmiBook II laptops will go on sale in China starting July 15.