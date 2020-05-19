Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Honor, the e-brand of Chinese technology giant Huawei, has quietly updated its laptop lineup for 2020. Honor MagicBook Pro has been refreshed with faster 10th generation Intel Core processors. The announcement comes just hours before Honor‘s another big event in Europe where it is expected to introduce new smart home products. The new Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes with a 16.1-inch screen and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio like before. However, there are changes under the hood which brings parity for this year. Also Read - Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18 with Honor X10 series

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020: Price, Specifications

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 is available starting at RMB 5,999 (around Rs 63,850) and will go on sale from May 19. The base model comes with Core i5 processor and can be upgraded to a Core i7 for RMB 6,699 (around Rs 71,300). The laptop is finished in “Glacial Silver” color and is available on Vmall right now. The big attraction is the thin bezel design where Honor says that the bezels are just 4.9mm around the panel. The screen itself uses a 1080p panel with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Also Read - Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leak reveals 40MP sensor, periscope lens, and more

Like the original Huawei MateBook Pro X, there is a 1-megapixel webcam underneath the keyboard. The speakers are placed surrounding the keyboard and there is also a fingerprint sensor embedded with the power button. In terms of internals, the base model comes with a Core i5-10210U chipset. However, you can upgrade to a Core i7-10510U processor. There is 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage and the laptop runs Windows 10 Home. One of the surprising elements is addition of NVIDIA MX350 GPU with 2GB of DDR5 graphics. Also Read - These Android apps will work on Honor 9X Pro smartphone

The laptop is kept cool with the help of a custom-designed dual fan solution. In terms of connectivity, there is WiFi 5 (ac) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop houses a 56Wh battery and is rated to last for up to 14 hours of light use and 15 hours of video playback. It weighs 1.7kg and is 16.9mm thick with aluminum alloy build. Alongside the Honor MagicBook Pro 2020, the company also unveiled Vision X65 TV. It is priced at RMB 3,300 and will go on sale from May 25.