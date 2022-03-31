Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Smartphone manufacturer HONOR unveiled two new laptops of its MagicBook series, Honor MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X15, in the Indian market. The sale of the new laptop will start on April 6 through Amazon. The initial launch offers will include bank offers, discounts on MS Office 365, discounts on Honor Band 6, additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more. Also Read - UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark for the first time in March 2022

Price

The MagicBook X14 is priced at Rs 38,990 for the Core i3 model and Rs 48,000 for the Core i5 model. The Core i3 model of Honor MagicBook X15 is priced at Rs 40,999. The laptops will be available for sale in India from April 6 through Amazon. The sale of these laptops coming in the silver color option will start from April 6 on Amazon India.

But the Amazon page says that the model will be available as an introductory offer for Rs 36,990, including a launch discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,000 off with HDFC cards (Debit+Credit cards).

Specifications

Both the laptops sport a standard rectangular design with an all-metal body finish. The pop-up webcam and slim bezels make the laptop look quite premium. The company also offers a power button with integrated fingerprint in these laptops. These laptops come with screen sizes of 14 inches and 15.6 inches. The display is full HD resolution, and its aspect ratio is 16: 9.

The laptops are equipped with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. In this, the company is giving the option of a 10th Generation i3 / i5 processor. Talking about the battery, 56Wh has been given in the 14-inch variant and 42Wh in the 15.6-inch variant. The company is also offering 65W fast charging support in both laptops.

For connectivity, the new laptop has a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At the same time, you will get Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi in these laptops for wireless connectivity.