HP recently launched the HP 14s notebooks in India. The new notebook series comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which was previously only available with HP's premium notebooks such as the HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360.

With the ongoing global health emergency, millions of users have been forced to work from home. With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi; 4G LTE plays a critical role in providing fast and secure internet connectivity. The new HP notebooks aim to fill this gap in the market by providing enterprise-grade connectivity and security in an affordable price band.

HP 14s Notebook specifications

Weighing 1.53 kgs, the new HP 14s comes with a battery life of up to nine hours, accompanied by fast charging support for on-the-go consumers. The system is powered by Intel's 10th gen i3 or i5 processors, depending on what variant you purchase. The HP 14s also offers micro-edge displays in a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The notebook has a built-in Intel® XMM™ 7360 4G LTE6 modem and supports HP True Vision 720pHD Camera and digital integrated microphone, enabling users to stay connected on the go. The lightweight notebook has 6 ports- 1 super speed type C and 2 types A, multi-media SD media card reader and an HDMI, and Bluetooth® 5 combo that supports gigabit file transfer speed to a 256 GB storage unit. With strong security features and lower lag times, the HP14s provide enhanced security than public Wi-Fi.

HP Pavilion X360 14 Specifications

HP also launched the HP Pavilion x360 14. This notebook has a 10th generation Intel processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. A 4G LTE sim slot ensures secure connectivity, along with enhanced port functionality like faster data transfer speed on the Type C port.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 manages 11 hours of battery life, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa voice service, wake on voice feature, and comes equipped with dual speakers, B&O Audio, and HP Audio Boost for a more immersive experience. The HP Pavilion x360 14 offers a larger screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 percent in a 3-sided micro-edge bezel display. The Pavilion x360 14 is available in natural silver color.

Pricing, availability, and offers

The HP14s with i3 processor and 4GB RAM is available now at a price of Rs 44,999. Meanwhile, the HP14s with i5 processor and 8GB RAM is available now at a price of Rs 64,999. HP Pavilion x360 14 i5 is available July 1 onwards at a price of Rs 84,999. The laptops are available at all HP World stores and the HP online store.

Moreover, customers who buy one of the new HP notebooks get a Reliance Jio SIM with 6 months free data (1.5GB/Day). This includes access to Jio’s ecosystem of popular Apps like Jio Movies and a 30 percent discount on overall Jio data plans after 6 months.