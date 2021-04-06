HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students

HP sells a vast number of Chromebook laptops for students in India and is adding a new one towards the bottom end of the price spectrum. It starts at Rs 21,999 and is called the HP Chromebook 11a. HP says that laptop is aimed at students and education purposes in India, especially for attending online classes during the pandemic period. The laptop goes on sale via Flipkart. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

The Chromebook 11a is a compact laptop with a 11-inch display and a QWERTY keyboard. Similar to previous HP Chromebooks, this one comes pre-loaded with Google apps and services. There’s Google Assistant on board and users get a free annual subscription to Google One. This means users get up to 100GB of cloud storage space for all their Google apps and services. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

HP Chromebook 11a launched in India

The Chromebook 11a is currently one of the most affordable laptops to buy in India. HP is selling the Chromebook 11a in the Indigo Blue colour variant and comes in only a single RAM as well as storage variant. Also Read - CES 2021: HP Elite Dragonfly Max, Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more devices showcased

The laptop features an 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and uses an IPS LCD panel. The display also supports touchscreen input and has brightness levels of up to 220 nits.

Inside, the Chromebook 11a is relying on a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor that is paired with 4GB RAM. There’s 64GB of onboard storage and users can expand it up to 256GB via a micro SD card slot. When it comes to I/O ports, the Chromebook 11a includes a USB Type-A and Type-C port, along with an audio jack and a Micro SD card slot.

For video calls and online classes, the laptop features an in-built webcam and a dual speaker setup. HP claims up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The 1.05Kg weight is aimed at helping with portability.

Since it is running on Chrome OS, users will get access to the Google Play Store. This means you can get access to almost all of the Android apps like you do on an Android phone. Those using an Android phone can expect better integration as well as the ability to draw the internet connectivity from the smartphone’s mobile data.

At the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said “With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments. We are thrilled to introduce the HP Chromebook 11a, which is an ideal mix of power and mobility provided by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor that will elevate their learning experience and improve productivity in a whole new manner”.