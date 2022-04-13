HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India: Check details

HP has unveiled a new Chromebook the Chromebook x360 14a in the Indian market Rs 29,999. The Chromebook x360 14a was made available in October of last year with an AMD CPU, and is now being launched with an Intel processor. The Chromebook will be available in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colours and will go on sale through the company’s offline and online retail channels across the country. Also Read - HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

“With the increasingly important role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said. Also Read - HP launches 11-inch tablet with rotating camera: Check price, specs, availability

HP Chromebook x360 14a price

The HP Chromebook x360 14a costs Rs 29,999 in India and it will be available in India in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White and Forest Teal colour variants. It will be available for purchase in India via online and offline channels in the coming days. Also Read - CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

HP Chromebook x360 14a specifications

The new HP Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch HD Touch Display, with an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a full-size keyboard with the Google “Everything” key for easy access to search, and several keyboard shortcuts.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage The laptop weighs 1.49kg and packs a battery that supports HP fast-charging technology and lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge, the company claims. For video calls, it packs an HD camera.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps), and 1 x headphone/microphone combo.

To recall, HP earlier revealed that it has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.