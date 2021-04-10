HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) launched: Price, specifications

HP has finally updated its Chromebook x360 14c with the 11th-generation Intel Core processors. Apart from the processor change, the company has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and fast charging support. Rest, the design still stays unchanged, as this is just an internal generation update. This Chromebook is aimed at students and workers connected to the Internet from their homes. Also Read - HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021): Price

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is priced at $649.99 (approximately Rs 48,600) for the base variant. It will be made available in the US via Best Buy and the company's official website later this month. As of now, the company has not announced the international availability details of the updated Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021): Specifications

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) sports a 14-inch full HD LED display with multitouch support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The touchpad also includes multitouch gesture support. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor clocked at 4.1GHz. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The device also features two speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It runs Google's Chrome OS and comes with a 3-cell, 58Wh lithium-ion polymer battery with support for 45W fast charging over USB Type-C, which the company claims can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes.

The convertible Chromebook also includes a fingerprint sensor, support for a stylus pen and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include USB 2.0 port, two USB Type-C ports, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The device measures 321.56×205.74×17.78mm and weighs 1.66kg.