HP has launched its premium business convertible laptop “Elite Dragonfly” in India today. The new ultra-light premium convertible notebook PC was first launched in the US at a starting price of $1,549 (approximately Rs 1,10,360). The company has now launched it in India for Rs 1,49,990. The HP Elite Dragonfly will be available from December 1 across major retail outlets in the country.

The company has also launched the HP E344c Curved Monitor alongside the HP Elite Dragonfly. It is an ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display monitor which will be available for Rs 67,000. The HP E344c Curved Monitor features WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Coming to the HP Elite Dragonfly, it is world’s first business convertible with a 4×4 LTE antenna and pre-installed personal well-being software called HP “Workwell”. The 13-inch notebook is claimed to deliver up to 24.5-hours of battery life. The machine weighs less than one-kilogram and boasts of a precision-crafted Magnesium body. It features the highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible – at almost 86 percent.

“Our guiding principle of insights-based innovation has ensured that we design, develop and build devices that are not only relevant for the present but also the future. The new HP Elite Dragonfly is designed for the modern workforce that will empower professionals to be free to work in their own way and unlock their potential to succeed in the new digital economy,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

As for the specifications, the new HP Elite Dragonfly laptop comes equipped with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. It offers support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well. The optional gigabit-class 4G LTE allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere.