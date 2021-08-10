HP Envy 14, Envy 15 laptops launch in India: Price, specs

The HP Envy series has always been a good option for creators seeking a lightweight notebook without compromising a lot. HP has now revealed the updated versions of the two notebooks in India. The HP Envy 14 and Envy 15 are now running on the 11th Gen Intel processors, with prices starting at Rs 1,04,999 for the 14-inch model and Rs 1,54,999 for the 15-inch model. The laptops are available via leading retail channels. Also Read - HP Pavilion Aero 13 launches in India: Price, specs and everything else you need to know

As part of the launch offers, Adobe is exclusively offering a complimentary 1-month offer worth up to Rs 4,230 of all 20+ creativity and productivity software from Adobe with the purchase of HP Envy PCs. Consumers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 if they have any other HP laptop to exchange. Also Read - HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 launched in India

The HP Envy 14 is the more compact of the two models present at the launch, with a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display that has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a Delta E<2 colour accuracy with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. The Envy 14 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics to bring faster rendering, seamless playback, and smooth multitasking. There’s up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

The laptop has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the PC cool throughout the day. In terms of battery, the laptop promises power backup of up to 16.5 hours on a full charge, and protects battery health with an adaptive battery optimizer.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, headphone/mic port, micro SD card reader, and a fingerprint scanner. The HP Envy 14 is built with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, providing users with the power to produce high-quality content.

The HP Envy 15 gets a bigger 15.6-inch 1029 x 1080 pixel WLED backlit IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. Buyers can choose up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. There’s also an option to choose up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. An 83WHr battery promises up to 16.5 hours of backup on a full charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, a headphone/ microphone combo, and an HDMI 2.0 port.