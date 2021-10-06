HP Envy x360, Pavillion Gaming 15, Pavillion 15, 14 with Windows 11 launched: Details here

Microsoft on Tuesday released its latest Windows 11 operating system. The release was followed by OEMs launching their latest laptop lineups running Windows 11. HP has also announced a bunch of new laptops running Windows 11 out-of-the-box. These laptops include its Pavillion series and 2-in-1 Envy x360 series. All of the new laptops are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors. Also Read - Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

HP Envy x360, Pavillion Windows 11 laptops: Price in India

HP Envy x360 is priced at Rs 1,09,000 for the base variant and is currently available on the company’s official website. HP Pavillion Gaming 15 starts at Rs 78,164, whereas, the Pavillion 14 and 15 models start at Rs 68,999. All of the Pavillion laptops listed here are also currently available for pre-ordering via the company’s official website. Also Read - Acer Aspire Vero laptop is made of recycled plastic, runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box

HP Envy x360 13 Series: Specifications

HP Envy x360 13 Series sports a 13.3-inch touch-enabled 360-degree hinge design display. The Ryzen model sports a IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, whereas, the Intel models come with OLED panels with a 3000×2000 pixel resolution. It is powered by up to the 11th-Gen Intel processor or with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The device comes with 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage. Also Read - Windows 11 released: How to check if your PC is compatible with the new OS

The Intel models come in a Pale Gold colour option, whereas, the AMD model is offered in the Nightfall Black colourway.

HP Pavillion Gaming 15, Pavillion 15, 14: Specifications

HP Pavillion 14 and 15 are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Iris XE graphics. These come with up to 16GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

HP Pavillion Gaming 15 is powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also comes with AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processor models. It is offered in integrated graphics card or a dedicated graphics card offerings. It comes with 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage.