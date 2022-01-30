comscore HP’s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera
HP launches 11-inch tablet with rotating camera: Check price, specs, availability

The HP 11-inch Tablet PC is available at a price of $599.99 with the detachable keyboard.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC

Image: HP

HP had announced an 11-inch tablet with a flippable camera in the US at a price of $599 (Rs 44,953 approximately) last year. At the time, the company had said that the device will be available for purchase starting December 2021. Now, almost four months later, the tablet called the HP 11-inch Tablet PC is finally available for purchase. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing its first major update to Windows 11 next month

The HP 11-inch Tablet PC is available at a price of $599.99 (Rs 45,027 approximately) with the detachable keyboard on Best Buy. HP’s official website however, shows that the tablet will be available on its native e-shop soon. Also Read - Windows 11 is finally getting new volume, brightness indicators after almost 10 years

Best Buy is also offering several offers on the purchase of the newly launched tablet. The offers include a 20% off on the purchase of an external hard disk, a 30% off on select mouse, and a 20% off on select accessories among other things. Also Read - CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

There is no word on availability in India yet.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the HP 11-inch Tablet PC comes with an 11-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, a peak brightness of 400 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a metallic chassis with an ocean-bound plastic back. It comes in a single Natural Silver colour variant.

Coming to the internals, the HP 11-inch Tablet PC is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor with Intel UHD graphics. This processor is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. And it runs Windows 11 operating system.

The highlight of this tablet-PC is its rotating camera that can be used as a webcam and as a selfie camera. It has a 13MP camera, which as mentioned before, can be rotated as per a user’s need. It comes with a 32.2kWhr Li polymer battery with support for a 30W power adapter.

On the security front, it has a fingerprint reader and for connectivity it has a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.0. In addition to this, it features support for a HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen, which users will have to purchase separately. Also, the detachable keyboard, which ships with the tablet-PC can be mounted in landscape and portrait orientations using two magnetic clips.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2022 1:27 PM IST

