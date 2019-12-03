comscore HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles in India
HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles portfolio in India at starting Rs 29,990

With new-age features from the Google ecosystem - Google Assistant, Google One and Google Play store, these new devices aim to provide enhanced productivity and entertainment experience to the users, at work and play.

With the aim to support the mobile lifestyle of the millennials and Gen Z users, HP Inc. on Tuesday launched the ultra-thin Chromebook x360 in 12-inch and 14-inch variants. The HP Chromebook x360 12-inch convertible and HP Chromebook x360 14-inch will be available in ceramic white at a starting price of Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively, HP said.

With new-age features from the Google ecosystem – Google Assistant, Google One and Google Play store, these new devices aim to provide enhanced productivity and entertainment experience to the users, at work and play. Both the variants support up to 11 hours of battery life, HP claimed.

“The millennials and Gen Z users want Chromebooks that are not only simple, secure, have long battery life and better storage but also have high quality in terms of design, speed and performance. With the new Chromebook 12-inch and 14-inch HP is leading the innovation in the segment with differentiated designs and superior features, tailored to suit the computing needs of the modern users,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The devices have a premium and quieter fan-less design, slimmer bezels, versatile form factor (laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes) and support the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen. Users can get a USI stylus (optional) for Rs 3,999, HP said.

“With our Chromebook portfolio, we are reinventing the PC for the modern users of the Google ecosystem and enabling a seamless transition between their computing needs for work and play, across devices,” Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said in a statement.

Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Dual core processors, both the HP Chromebook x360 12-inch and 14-inch convertibles come equipped with a HD+ touchscreen (3:2 aspect ratio). They also come with HP Stereo speakers and expert audio tuning from Bang & Olufsen for a more immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability:

The HP Chromebook x360 12-inch convertible and HP Chromebook x360 14-inch will be available in Ceramic white at a starting price of Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively. Both Chromebooks will be made available through 250 ‘HP World Stores’ in 25 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart. In offline retail, these will be available through large format retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. For the bundled offer, HP is offering free 100GB of storage as part of Google One subscription (free for 1 year).

Written with inputs from IANS

