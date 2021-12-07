comscore HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
News

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Laptops

The new HP OMEN 16 provides improved fan and wind-pipe technology for better heat dissipation

HP OMEN 16

HP launches a new gaming laptop series under Omen sub-brand

HP has launched the new HP OMEN 16, a new gaming PC in India. The new gaming notebook features a 16.1-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop weighs 2.3 kg. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

The new OMEN 16 provides improved fan and wind-pipe technology for better heat dissipation. The laptop is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series. It can run games at 1080p and 60fps. The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Also Read - Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, to be priced under Rs 40,000: Check details


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Pricing & Availability

The HP OMEN 16 laptops are available for purchase at HP world stores, HP online store & other leading large format retail & online stores at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

Performance

The laptops feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The laptop series gets up to Intel Core i7-11800H3 series processors. The machines will get up to 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD.

Energy

For heat management, the laptop get fans with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200% increase in blade count compared to the OMEN 156. The machine derives power from 52.5Whr to 83Whr for up to 9 hours of battery life.

The OMEN Dynamic Power, in cooperation with the IR thermopile sensor, can identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU.

Display

The series offers up to QHD resolution with a 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. The laptops come with Eyesafe display certification by TÜVRheinland.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market said, “Leading the charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers – mainstream, enthusiast and professional. To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new OMEN 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
Laptops
HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

News

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

A chewing gum to reduce the spread of coronavirus

News

A chewing gum to reduce the spread of coronavirus

WhatsApp new program aims to help healthcare brands grow

Apps

WhatsApp new program aims to help healthcare brands grow

Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

A chewing gum to reduce the spread of coronavirus

WhatsApp new program aims to help healthcare brands grow

Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Laptops

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility

News

UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme: Check eligibility
Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop
Xiaomi launched 27-inch 4K monitor and Redmi monitor 27-inch Pro: Check price, specifications, display, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi launched 27-inch 4K monitor and Redmi monitor 27-inch Pro: Check price, specifications, display, features
Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

Laptops

Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State में आ रहा बड़ा अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए वीइकल्स, वेपन और बहुत कुछ

Infinix ने Motorola से ट्विटर पर लिए मजे, जानें

कम दाम में खरीदें स्मार्टफोन, Flipkart Sale में इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट

फ्री फायर में बन सकते हैं प्रो प्लेयर, ऐसे इस्तेमाल करें AWM स्नाइपर

Tecno Spark 8T जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कंपनी ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
Laptops
HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

News

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022
A chewing gum to reduce the spread of coronavirus

News

A chewing gum to reduce the spread of coronavirus
WhatsApp new program aims to help healthcare brands grow

Apps

WhatsApp new program aims to help healthcare brands grow
Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers