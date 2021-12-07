HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

HP has launched the new HP OMEN 16, a new gaming PC in India. The new gaming notebook features a 16.1-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop weighs 2.3 kg. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

The new OMEN 16 provides improved fan and wind-pipe technology for better heat dissipation. The laptop is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series. It can run games at 1080p and 60fps. The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.



Pricing & Availability

The HP OMEN 16 laptops are available for purchase at HP world stores, HP online store & other leading large format retail & online stores at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

Performance

The laptops feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The laptop series gets up to Intel Core i7-11800H3 series processors. The machines will get up to 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD.

Energy

For heat management, the laptop get fans with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200% increase in blade count compared to the OMEN 156. The machine derives power from 52.5Whr to 83Whr for up to 9 hours of battery life.

The OMEN Dynamic Power, in cooperation with the IR thermopile sensor, can identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU.

Display

The series offers up to QHD resolution with a 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. The laptops come with Eyesafe display certification by TÜVRheinland.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market said, “Leading the charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers – mainstream, enthusiast and professional. To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new OMEN 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers.”