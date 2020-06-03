HP has launched a new gaming laptop, which is an updated version of the original HP OMEN 15. The device from the company comes with a new design, specifications, and AMD or Intel system. Interested buyers can get the new HP laptop anytime as it is available for purchase. The HP OMEN 15 laptop comes with a starting price of $999, which is around Rs 75,290 in India.

It features a 15.6-inch display with 180-degree flat hinge design. The company is giving options between OLED panel, a UHD 120 Hz panel, an FHD 300 Hz panel, and a 144Hz FHD IPS LCD screen. Customers get up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 RAM with the Intel model and DDR4-3200 RAM with the AMD model. You also get up to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, or dual PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0.

The newly launched HP OMEN 15 is being offered with up to an Intel Core i7-10750H or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU. For graphics, there is up to NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super Max-Q. HP will be selling the laptop in two colors, including Mica Silver and Shadow Black. There will also be an optional per-key RGB backlight. The company says that the latest HP gaming laptop offers an improved thermal design.

It is boasting of having an industry-first IR thermopile sensor for temperature monitoring, larger vents, and a 12V fan with three-sided venting. As for battery life, HP claims 12.5 hours for non-gaming tasks but it’s obviously going to be a lot less during gaming.

Besides, Acer recently launched a new Swift 3 laptop in India, which comes with AMD’s newest Ryzen 4000 series CPU. Xiaomi also recently unveiled its latest RedmiBook 16 laptop in its home country with the same CPU. The price of this RedmiBook starts from RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 42,420). With the launch of Swift 3, Acer is bringing India’s first AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor-powered laptop.