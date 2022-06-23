HP refreshes Omen and Victus series of laptops in India: Check price, specs

HP has officially refreshed its Omen and Victus lineup of laptops in the Indian market. Both series are targeted towards the gamers and bring the Ryzen 6000 series/ 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The laptops come with RTX 3000-series GPUs and have up to 32GB of RAM. In addition to this, HP also unveiled the Omen and Victus series desktops namely Omen 45L, Omen 40L, Omen 25L, and Victus 15L. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

HP Omen 16 (2022) and HP Omen 17 (2022) Specifications

The Omen 16 (2022) comes with a 16.1-inch IPS display with Quad-HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M processors and has Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. It has up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Omen 17 (2022), on the other hand, has a 17.3-inch screen. Other specs are the same as the Omen 16 (2022).

HP Victus 15 (2022) and HP Victus 16 (2022) Specifications

Coming to the Victus series, the Victus 15 (2022) sports a 15.6-inch display with Full-HD resolution. It is powered by up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and has Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The Victus 16 (2022) has a 16.1-inch display with Full-HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has display features like Eyesafe low-blue light emission technology. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC SSD storage.

HP Omen (2022) and Victus (2022) desktops Specifications

The HP Omen 45L, Omen 40L, and Omen 25L come with up to Intel Core i7-12700K processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The 40L comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The HP Victus 15L is powered by an Intel Core i7-12700F processor paired with RTX 3060 Ti GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and boasts an RGB casing. It also has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G chipset option.

HP Omen 16 (2022), HP Omen 17 (2022), HP Victus 15 (2022), HP Victus 16 (2022) Price in India

The HP Omen 16 (2022) starts at Rs. 1,09,999, while the HP Omen 17 (2022) starts at Rs. 1,99,999. Both will go on sale starting in August in online and offline markets.

On the other hand, the HP Victus 15 (2022) price begins at Rs. 67,999 and the HP Victus 16 (2022) starts at Rs. 82,999. The former will go on sale starting in July, whereas, the latter is already available in the market.

HP Omen (2022) and Victus (2022) desktops Price in India

The HP Omen 45L, Omen 40L, and Omen 25L desktops start at Rs. 1,49,999. The HP Victus 15L desktop’s starting price is Rs. 93,999.