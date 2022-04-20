HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details

HP today launched a new HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop in India. The newly launched laptop is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core processor and it comes with the EyeSafe certified display, which the company says enables users to use the laptop for long durations without experiencing eye strain. Additionally, it features a backlit keyboard along with support for Microsoft High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming. The laptop also comes pre-installed with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) on FHD panel options for a more vibrant viewing experience. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

HP Pavilion 15 price and availability

The newly launched HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop comes in two variants – one with AMD processor and the other with Intel 12th-gen processor. While the AMD variant of the HP Pavilion 15 starts at Rs 59,999, the Intel variant starts at Rs 65,999. Eyesafe Pavilion range, on the other hand, starts at Rs 59,999. HP hasn’t detailed the availability of the laptop yet. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

HP Pavilion 15 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop comes with a 15.6-inch anti-glare display along with an always-on blue light filter, which the company says provides a comfortable viewing experience. The laptop offers an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio (STBR) and 100% sRBG panels. Also Read - HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India: Price, specifications and more

In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is powered by the latest Intel 12th-gen and AMD 5000 series processors along with Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. The laptop features audio by Bang & Olufsen and it is capable of providing up to 8.75 hours of battery life and HP Fast charge technology. The laptop also has metal A&C and adaptive battery optimizer for maximising the battery output. HP also says that the laptop comes with temporal noise reduction capabilities and it has integrated dual array digital microphones. The laptop runs the Windows 11 operating system.

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) has been designed using ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum and it weighs just 1.75 Kgs. It will be available in India in Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue colour variants.

“We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems – HP India Market said on the occasion.