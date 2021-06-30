HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 5000, Windows 10

As demand for more lightweight and affordable laptops is on the increase, HP has added another model to its Pavilion lineup. It is called the Pavilion Aero 13 and starts at $749 (approximately Rs 55,600). HP is offering the Aero 13in four colour options — Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold, and Warm Gold. Also Read - HP Chromebook 11a review: Great for students, not so for professionals

Along with pavilion Aero 13, HP has also announced a couple of monitors. Called the HP M24fwa FHD monitor and HP M27fwa FHD monitor, these displays come with built-in speakers and are Eyesafe certified. HP is yet to announce plans for an India launch yet. Also Read - 89% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile gaming: Reveals HP Gaming report

HP Pavilion Aero 13 features

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a compact laptop featuring a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 2.5k resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and goes up to 400 nits of peak brightness. For the audio part, the Aero 13 gets a set of stereo speakers with Bang & Olufsen and HP Audio Boost technology. You will find a 720p HD webcam sitting on the top bezel. The laptop the hole weighs less than 1Kg. Also Read - COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

The main highlight here is the use of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. Buyers can equip the laptop with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor that’s paired to AMD Radeon graphics. One can also equip it with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHZ and 512GB PCIe NVMe m.2 SSD storage.

At the moment, the laptop is shipping with Windows 10 out of the box but HP is expected to provide it with the Windows 11 update once it becomes available.

Connectivity options on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. The laptop relies on a 45Whr battery that HP says can last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge.

On the other side of the price spectrum, HP recently sent us the Chromebook 11a that costs Rs 21,999 in India. This compact laptop is aimed at students looking for a simple laptop to attend online classes as well as do basic PC stuff. The Chromebook 11a runs on Chrome OS and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. You can read our review of this compact laptop on BGR India.