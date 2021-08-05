comscore HP Pavilion Aero 13 launches in India: Price, specs and everything else
HP Pavilion Aero 13 launches in India: Price, specs and everything else you need to know

HP announces the Pavilion Aero 13 laptop in India at a starting price Rs 79,999. The Aero 13 is among the lightest laptops HP sells in India.

If your taste in laptops bows towards the ones that are light enough to swing around with one hand, there’s good news. HP just announced the Pavilion Aero 13 ultrabook for India after launching it in the US last month. As the name suggests, the Pavilion Aero 13 weigh under 1Kg made possible via a Magnesium Aluminium chassis. HP is sticking to AMD power for the Aero models in India. Also Read - HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

The Pavilion Aero 13 is available in three colours: Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. The base version with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor will cost you Rs 79,999 while the top-end version with the Ryzen 7 5800U processor costs Rs 94,999. The stocks are already said to be available via HP stores across the country. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

HP Pavilion Aero 13 specs and features

The Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and as aspect ratio of 16:10. The display has peak brightness levels of up to 400 nits, has 100 percent RGB colours support, and an anti-glare coating. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

Inside, you can choose between the Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 5800U processors, and graphics options are available in the form of AMD Radeon power. HP is offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD NVMe storage on the Aero 13. Connectivity ports on the Aero 13 include a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic combo port; wireless options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

A 45WHr battery keeps the laptop alive and HP says it can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. A 65W fast charger is part of the package as well. Those worrying about their Zoom meetings will find a 720p webcam sitting in the conventional spot.

HP is currently shipping the Pavilion Aero 13 with Windows 10 but it can be upgraded to Windows 11 once it is ready.

The main selling point of this laptop though is the lightweight form factor. At 990 grams, it is one of the lightest Windows notebooks you can buy today. The chassis is constructed out of Magnesium Aluminium alloy; and HP says its is using post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics saving for the rest of the parts, thereby saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans.

  Published Date: August 5, 2021 2:51 PM IST

