HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop launched in India: Price, specs

HP today launched a new laptop in India. The newly launched laptop dubbed as the HP Pavilion Plus joins the likes of laptops such as the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) that was launched in India back in April this year. The newly launched HP Pavilion Plus laptop comes with a 14-inch display and it is powered by the 12th-generation Intel H Core processor. HP says that the HP Pavilion Plus is its thinnest Pavilion laptop so far. Also Read - Jio is giving a new SIM, 100GB of data free on purchasing HP laptop: Check details

In addition to the HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop, HP also launched the HP Pavilion x360 laptop. This laptop also comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by the 12th-generation Intel H Core processor. Also Read - HP Omen 16 (2022), HP Omen 17 (2022), HP Victus 15 (2022), and HP Victus 16 (2022) launched in India

HP Pavilion Plus, HP Pavilion x360 price and availability

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 78,999 in India, while the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 76,999. HP hasn’t confirmed the exact date when these laptops will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

HP Pavilion Plus specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2240×1400, 300 nits of peak brightness, anti-glare and low blue light coating. It is powered by up to 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors and Intel Xe graphics that are coupled with 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz of RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD storage space. It runs the Windows 11 Home operating system. It has a 5MP camera with HP Presence technology and AI noise removal technology. It also has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. It comes with two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multi-tasking. It also comes with HP Command Center with support for performance mode, balanced mode, and power saver mode. It comes with a three-cell, 51 Wh Li-ion polymer battery that can provide up to 11.5 hours of battery life. This laptop will be available in two colours variants — Natural Silver and Warm Gold.

HP Pavilion x360 specifications

The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels with 250 of peak brightness. It is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and Intel Xe graphics that are coupled with 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz of RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 Home. It has a three-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer battery that provides up to 11 hours of battery life. It will be available in space blue, pale rose gold, and natural silver colour variants.