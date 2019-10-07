The HP Pavilion x360 notebook has been launched in India. The latest device from HP comes with a starting price of Rs 45,990 in the country. The new HP notebook will be available for purchase via HP World Stores and multi-brand outlets like Croma. Customers will also be able to buy it via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and HP Online store.

The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. The notebook offers support for Alexa in order to give you a smart PC experience. With this laptop, one will be able to control “Works with Alexa” products and manage their smart homes. The app will work with the PC’s microphone and speakers, and for this, no other Alexa support device will be needed. With the help of Alexa, you can manage music, timers, alarms, calendars, smart-home devices and more.

The device will be available in three variants, Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. The device weighs about 1.58 kg. It features a 14.3-inch full-HD LED backlight touch-display. The HP Pavilion x360 will come with storage of 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD. There’s also an optional fingerprint sensor depending on the variant. It contains an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. The new Pavilion x360 convertible notebook from the company comes with four distinct modes, including Laptop, Tablet, Reverse and Tent.

“HP continues to drive innovation by developing devices that have the latest features and advanced capabilities. The new HP Pavilion x360 with Alexa built-in is a first of its kind device for the India market and will empower consumers with the freedom to do more. It is a cutting-edge computing device for the new generation of millennial and Gen Z consumers of India,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.