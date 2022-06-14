HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

HP on Tuesday launched its all-new AI-powered Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16 laptops in the Indian market. Both laptops have screens with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and adaptive intelligence. The latest series of HP Spectre laptops are also environmentally friendly, as the devices use recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastic.

Spectre x360 and Spectre 16 price, offers and availability

Both new Spectre x360 laptops are currently available for pre-bookings through the HP website, select HP World stores, Croma, and Reliance stores. The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 will be available at Rs 129999 and the HP Spectre 16 x360 will be available at Rs 139999. Both are available in Nightfall black with pale brass accent and Nocturne blue with celestial blue accents.

Launch offers on the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 include an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 11,000 with an additional exchange top-up of Rs. 10,000. Potential customers will also get special pre-booking accessories worth Rs. 8,800 when booking the laptops through the HP website or select HP World Stores, Croma, or Reliance stores.

“At HP, we focus on insights-based innovations to deliver the best solutions for our customers. The new HP Spectre x360 laptops are stunning, powerful and provide modern consumers with the tools and technology necessary to maximise their potential in the today’s hybrid world. The Spectre range has a variety of AI features including AutoFrame, Noise reduction and backlight adjustment, as an attempt to create intelligent products that can keep up with today’s youth and help them show up at their best,” Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

Spectre 16 and Spectre x360 specifications

The HP Spectre 16 (2022) features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 features a 13.5-inch display. The HP Spectre x360 also has a high-resolution 5MP web camera with support for 1080p video recording and the laptop also comes with Intel Evo certification and claims to deliver 13.45 hours of video playback per charge. The laptop has the HP Auto Frame camera that is touted to keep users always in focus.

The laptops also come with “Adaptive Battery Optimizer,” which monitors battery temperature, battery-charging status, and usage time to preserve battery health.

Spectre x360 provides blazing fast connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4 port. HP’s Quick Drop enables wireless sharing across different mobile devices, different OS to optimize on-the-go creativity.