comscore HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors
News

HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Laptops

Check out all you need to know about the refreshed HP Spectre x360 13, x360 14 and other HP Envy series laptops below.

  • Published: October 4, 2020 1:25 PM IST
HP Spectre x360 with Intel 11th Gen processor

Laptop brand HP  recently renewed their Spectre and Envy series laptops with the latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The machines will now be able to deliver improved performance figures and even battery life, claims the company. The HP Spectre x360 14 features a gem-cut chamfer design and comes in a number of configurations and colour variants. Meanwhile, the HP Envy series come with good battery life, a 4K UHD display and Thunderbolt 4 support. Also Read - Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for Chromebooks

HP Spectre x360 13, x360 14

The HP Spectre x360 14 starts at USD 1,199.99 and will be available in US starting this month via HP.com. HP Spectre X360 13 starts at the same price and will also be available starting this month. The Spectre x360 13 with 5G support will be available starting next year. The pricing for that will be revealed closer to the launch date. Also Read - Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

Watch: BGR Talks: Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, Founders of Nodding Head Games

The Spectre x360 14 features a 14-inch display which comes with a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100 percent color calibration along with an optional OLED display for 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. In terms of specifications, the HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also 17-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Evo platform verification is also present. Also Read - Top Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptops announced for 2020

The HP Spectre x360 13, comes with the smaller 13-inch display. Other elements on offer are 12.75 hours battery life, a camera shutter and a fingerprint reader. Intel 11th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics are present. There will also be a 5G variant that comes with up to 4x faster download speeds and up to 2.8x better network range.

HP Envy 15 review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Also Read

HP Envy 15 review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Envy series

The HP Envy x360 13 will be available this month starting USD 949.99. The HP Envy 13 on the other hand, is priced at USD 899.99, also being available starting this month. Indian pricing and availability details have not yet been revealed by HP.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips
Laptops
HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips
Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Laptops

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips
HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand
Intel announces 11th Gen processors for Chromebooks

Laptops

Intel announces 11th Gen processors for Chromebooks
Honor enters gaming laptop segment with Hunter V700: Check price, details

Laptops

Honor enters gaming laptop segment with Hunter V700: Check price, details
MediaTek to supply 6nm chipsets for Chromebooks in 2021

Laptops

MediaTek to supply 6nm chipsets for Chromebooks in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone Idea) दे रहा है 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ 100GB डाटा, जानें प्लान की कीमत

Poco C3 फोन 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 4GB RAM के साथ होगा 6 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च

आग, पानी, धूल-मिट्टी कहीं भी इस्तेमाल करें यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Gionee F11VE फोन गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर UNISOC SC9863A, HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
News
Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers