HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Laptop brand HP recently renewed their Spectre and Envy series laptops with the latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The machines will now be able to deliver improved performance figures and even battery life, claims the company. The HP Spectre x360 14 features a gem-cut chamfer design and comes in a number of configurations and colour variants. Meanwhile, the HP Envy series come with good battery life, a 4K UHD display and Thunderbolt 4 support. Also Read - Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for Chromebooks

HP Spectre x360 13, x360 14

The HP Spectre x360 14 starts at USD 1,199.99 and will be available in US starting this month via HP.com. HP Spectre X360 13 starts at the same price and will also be available starting this month. The Spectre x360 13 with 5G support will be available starting next year. The pricing for that will be revealed closer to the launch date. Also Read - Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

The Spectre x360 14 features a 14-inch display which comes with a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100 percent color calibration along with an optional OLED display for 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. In terms of specifications, the HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also 17-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Evo platform verification is also present. Also Read - Top Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptops announced for 2020

The HP Spectre x360 13, comes with the smaller 13-inch display. Other elements on offer are 12.75 hours battery life, a camera shutter and a fingerprint reader. Intel 11th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics are present. There will also be a 5G variant that comes with up to 4x faster download speeds and up to 2.8x better network range.

Envy series

The HP Envy x360 13 will be available this month starting USD 949.99. The HP Envy 13 on the other hand, is priced at USD 899.99, also being available starting this month. Indian pricing and availability details have not yet been revealed by HP.