comscore HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
News

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

Some of the products HP India will manufacture in the country qualify under the public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

HP-Omen-X-Gaming-Laptop-7

HP Inc has announced that it has started local manufacturing of multiple PC products in India. It revealed that it has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This announcement comes just in time as the government renews its thrust on the ‘make in India’ initiative. Also Read - Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Apart from laptops and desktops, HP is also manufacturing displays in India. “We will be expanding our portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that we play a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India. Also Read - Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Some of the products HP India will manufacture in the country qualify under the public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. GeM can be used to meet the demand of all the government departments and other customers. Also Read - Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

This is the first time that HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops and other products in India. These products include HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

To recall, HP partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops in the country back in August 2020. With this announcement, the company is expanding its locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers, mini desktops, small form factor desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs.

All of the products being manufactured in India will include both Intel and AMD processor options, and will be catering to a wide range of customer segments.

“The last one year of significant growth is a great testimony of the fact that computing is powering hybrid work, hybrid learning and hybrid playing. Computing is now becoming mainstream and this is a very good indicator to expand our footprint,” Patel added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Laptops
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Laptops

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason
Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Laptops

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070
Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game released: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game released: Everything you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के आज के एक्टिव रिडीम कोड्स, फ्री में मिलेंगे कई धांसू आइटम

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें सभी फीचर्स

आयकर विभाग के निशाने पर चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां, कई शहरों में हो रही जांच

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate खरीदने का पहला मौका, मिलेगा 18GB RAM + 512GB स्टोरेज

Google ने Mini Smart Speaker को किया रिटायर, अब नहीं बिकेगा ये स्मार्ट स्पीकर

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Laptops
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022
Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report

News

Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report
This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Telecom

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers