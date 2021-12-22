HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

HP Inc has announced that it has started local manufacturing of multiple PC products in India. It revealed that it has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This announcement comes just in time as the government renews its thrust on the ‘make in India’ initiative. Also Read - Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Apart from laptops and desktops, HP is also manufacturing displays in India. “We will be expanding our portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that we play a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India. Also Read - Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Some of the products HP India will manufacture in the country qualify under the public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. GeM can be used to meet the demand of all the government departments and other customers. Also Read - Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

This is the first time that HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops and other products in India. These products include HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

To recall, HP partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops in the country back in August 2020. With this announcement, the company is expanding its locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers, mini desktops, small form factor desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs.

All of the products being manufactured in India will include both Intel and AMD processor options, and will be catering to a wide range of customer segments.

“The last one year of significant growth is a great testimony of the fact that computing is powering hybrid work, hybrid learning and hybrid playing. Computing is now becoming mainstream and this is a very good indicator to expand our footprint,” Patel added.