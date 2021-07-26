HP Victus gaming laptop series launches in India, starts at Rs 64,999

With the demand for PC gaming consistently on the rise, HP has introduced its Victus lineup of gaming laptops in India. The Victus by HP series is a new range of affordable gaming laptops that HP says is built for both casual and experienced gamers. With a 16-inch display and high-end mobile processor options from AMD as well as Intel, the Victus could give competition to the Asus TUF and Dell G3 gaming notebook series. Also Read - Best gaming laptops under Rs 1,00,000 in India: MSI GP65 Leopard, Dell G5 and more

In India, HP has introduced the Victus laptops in two colours: Mica Silver and Performance Blue. The Victus 16 is made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic. It borrows some stuff from the OMEN gaming lineup, including the OMEN Gaming Hub that offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

The AMD-powered HP Victus models start from Rs 64,999 and will be available on Amazon India, whereas the Intel-powered model start from Rs 74,999 and will be selling Reliance Digital. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 for work from home: HP 245 G7, Lenovo Ideapad S145 and more

HP Victus gaming laptops launch in India

The Victus series will be available in two processor options: AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel Core i5 processors. Both the models offer a 1080p IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, and an upgraded cooling system.

The AMD Ryzen powered Victus models will be available in the following configurations:

-AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Rzyen 7 5800H Mobile Processors

– Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB memory, OR AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics.

– RAM options up to 16GB, upgradable up to 32GB DDR4 RAM.

– 512GB PCIe SSD storage

The Intel-powered models will have the following configurations:

– Intel 11th Gen 11300H and Intel Core i7-11800H series processors

– Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB RAM

– RAM options up to 16GB, upgradable up to 32GB DDR4 RAM

– SSD storage with up to Gen 4 512GB PCIe

Based on HP India’s Gaming Landscape Report 2021, the company says that around 60 percent Indian gamers want to spend less than Rs 1 lakh for a gaming PC. “The study also suggested that gamers find PC gaming a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family. Over 92 percent respondents also agreed that gaming helps relieve work / study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings,” says the report.