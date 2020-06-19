comscore Huawei MateBook 13 with AMD Ryzen 5 series launched | BGR India
Huawei MateBook 13 notebook with AMD Ryzen 5 series launched; specifications, pricing and more

Huawei has priced its latest notebook starting from about Rs 66,300. Let’s check out the details about the Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD here including specifications, variants, pricing, and availability.

  Published: June 19, 2020 9:13 AM IST
Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has just launched a new “ultra-portable” notebook in the market. The company shared the pricing, specifications, and availability regarding the latest Huawei notebook. First up, the company is called the device as Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD. This obviously means that the company has gone with AMD for its Ryzen chips of the new model instead of Intel. This likely also makes things much easier given the current trade restriction situation. Huawei has priced its latest notebook starting from £699 or about Rs 66,300. Let’s check out the details about the Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD here including specifications, variants, pricing, and availability. Also Read - Huawei surpasses Samsung to become largest phone maker

Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD launched; details

As per GSMArena, the company is currently selling the device on its official Huawei store and some online retailers. Before we talk about the different variants and pricing, let’s first talk about the specifications of the device. First up, the MateBook 13 2020 AMD features AMD Ryzen, 5 series processors, along with Radeon Vega 8 GPU. The notebook also sports a 13-inch IPS LCD along with 2K (2,160×1,440 pixels) resolution with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

The company has also added a 1-megapixel camera on the front for video calls and conferencing. Moving to the design, the MateBook 13 2020 AMD features an Apple Macbook Air like the all-metal design. We get a unibody design crafted with the help of an Aluminum alloy. The notebook also features a full-sized backlit keyboard along with the chiclet mechanism and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108-megapixel camera

Digging deeper, we can see two USB Type-C ports along with USB 3.1 protocol, a 2-in-1 3.5mm audio socket. Huawei has also added a dual speaker setup on the bottom of the laptop with support for Dolby Atmos. Sharing more details regarding the processor, the company has added AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor. Yes, you read it right. The 2020 AMD version does not come with a 4000 series processor. This processor comes with 8GB RAM and 256 or 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Also Read

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Wrapping up the specifications, the laptop features a 42Wh battery along with an included 65W charger with USB Type-C port. The company has also added Windows 10 Home along with support for Huawei Share on the software side. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is available on Huawei store while 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at £749 or about Rs. 71,000. Last but not least, this laptop is only available for sale in UK at the time of writing.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 9:13 AM IST

