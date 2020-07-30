comscore Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched: Price, specs
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched: Price, specifications

The Huawei MateBook D 14 with Ryzen 5 4500U comes with a price label of RMB 4,099, which is roughly Rs 43,840 in India.

  Updated: July 30, 2020 8:03 PM IST
Huawei’s sub-brand is all set to launch its phones and MagicBook laptop in India on July 31, which is tomorrow. Meanwhile, the company has launched new Huawei MateBook notebooks in its home country. The brand has revealed 14-inch and 15-inch devices. The latest Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 laptops offer AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series processors. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15: Price

The Huawei MateBook D 14 with Ryzen 5 4500U comes with a price label of RMB 4,099, which is roughly Rs 43,840 in India. The device with Ryzen 7 4700U will cost RMB 4,599 (roughly Rs 49,190). The Huawei MateBook D 15 with Ryzen 5 4500U is priced at RMB 4,199 (roughly Rs 44,910). Lastly, the same device with Ryzen 7 4700U can be bought for RMB 4,699 (approx Rs 50,260). Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990; check features

Huawei MateBook D 14, D 15: Features, specs

Both the laptops offer the almost same specs and features, excluding the display size. The Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 comes up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. They pack up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and up to AMD Radeon Graphics. The notebook runs Windows 10 Home. The MateBook D 14 sports a 56Wh battery, and measures 322.5×214.8×15.9mm. It weighs about 1.38kg in size. Also Read - Huawei teases Freebuds 3i noise canceling earbuds, could launch soon in India

The MateBook D 15 comes with a 42Wh battery and measures 357.8×229.9×16.9mm. They also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The laptops offer support for USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for charging, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They have a dual speaker and dual microphone setup. The MateBook D 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS matte screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits peak brightness. The MateBook D 15, on the other hand, packs a 15.6-inch screen.

  Published Date: July 30, 2020 7:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 30, 2020 8:03 PM IST

