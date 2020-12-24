Both the MateBook D 14 2021 and the MateBook D 15 2021 are currently available for pre-ordering in China, with the sale beginning from January 1. (Image: Huawei)

has launched its new MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021 laptops in China. Both of them are successors to the MateBook D 15 2020 and MateBook D 14 2020. The laptops have been launched alongside the new 8 and Nova 8 Pro smartphones. The company has not revealed, when these new devices will be launched in the international market.

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021: Price

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,300), the variant with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU is priced at Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 62,000), and lastly, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at Yuan 6,399 (approximately Rs 72,100).

Huawei MateBook D 14 2021: Price

Huawei MateBook D 14 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and an integrated Iris Xe GPU is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,350). The 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU variant is priced at Yuan 6,399 (approximately Rs 72,100).

Both the MateBook D 14 2021 and the MateBook D 15 2021 are currently available for pre-ordering in China, with the sale beginning from January 1.

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021: Specifications

The MateBook D 15 2021 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels with 100 percent sRGB support. It comes with a 180-degree hinge and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptop weighs at just 1.56kgs.

The MateBook D 14 2021 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS LCD display with a 1920×1080 pixels resolution. It also features a 180-degree hinge and comes with 100 percent sRGB display support. This laptop comes with a 65W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner. It weighs just 1.38kgs.