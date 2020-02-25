China-based electronics giant Huawei has just launched its latest lineup of MateBook laptops. The company has refreshed the internals of multiple Huawei MateBook lineups to add the latest Intel chips, and more. It also confirmed that the devices will come to the European and American markets. The company has already launched these laptop lineups in the Chinese market. Huawei launched its next MateBook X Pro, along with MateBook D 15, and MateBook D 14. MateBook X Pro is the top of the line flagship with ultra-thing bezels. As part of the launch, the company shared information about the specifications, pricing, and availability.

Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series; details

Talking about the MateBook X Pro, we get the latest Comet Lake Intel Core i7-10510U and Core i5-10510U. Both the processors are based on 14nm++ manufacturing process along with four hyper-threaded cores at 1.8GHz base clock speed. These cores can go up to 4.9GHz with the help of Turbo Boost. Talking about other specifications, we get a 13.9-inch IPS display with 3000×2000 pixels resolution and 450 nits brightness. Huawei also added GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM along with a 57.4Wh battery. It will go on sale in Europe, Asia, Russia, Japan, the Middle East, and Latin America by April 2020. The company has priced the laptop at €1,499.

Moving to the MateBook D series, we get two laptops with 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays. This lineup is aimed at budget-conscious buyers. Both the laptops will feature an FHD resolution screen along with the latest Intel Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U processors. In fact, the company is also providing AMD Ryzen 5 3500U as a CPU for the system.

Intel-based MateBook D will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 while AMD-based laptops will have an option between MX250 and Radeon Vega 8. These laptops will feature up to 8GB RAM or up to 512GB SSD storage. In addition, the 15-inch can also feature an additional hard drive. The 15-inch model will feature a 42Wh battery while 14-inch will come with 56Wh battery. Talking about the pricing, the 14-inch Ryzen system starts at €699 while Intel starts at €949. MateBook D 15 starts at €649 for AMD or €949 for AMD.