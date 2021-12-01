Infinix will soon launch its first laptop in India and it will be price aggressively

Infinix announced its first laptop series INBook in the third week of November. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of the INBook X1 laptop as well as a price estimate for interested buyers. Also Read - Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

The new laptop will be launched on December 8. Infinix has also set up a dedicated page about the laptop on the Flipkart website. The listing also unveils some highlights of the laptop.



Pricing

The laptop will be priced under Rs 40,000 as the company has teased a Rs 3x,xxx price tag. This puts it in competition with the new RedmiBook series with entry-level specifications. The pricing is expected to be aggressive in order to build market share. Also Read - Microsoft introduces Windows 11 SE for laptops built for students, but can you buy one?

Features

Infinix is expected to launch two laptop in the new INBook X1 series. The laptops will get Windows 11 out of the box and will be powered by Intel chipsets. The company will provide the laptop with Intel i7, Intel i5 and Intel i3 configurations. Additionally, it will also be offered with NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD.

The laptop will come with a 14-inch FullHD display with up to 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB Color Gamut. The laptop will be available in three colours: Noble Red, Starfall Grey and Aurora Green.

There will be heavy emphasis on the form factor of the new laptop. The INBook X1 laptops will be lightweight and slim, according to the teasers shared by the company. At least one of the laptops launched by the company will weigh just 1.48 kg. The laptops will come with a full metal build with “aircraft grade aluminium finish”. The laptop will be 16.3 mm thick, which will make it one of the slimmest laptops in its segment.

The Infinix INBook X1 will come with a 55W battery with a 65W multi-utility Type C charger. Infinix will also provide physical microphone and camera switches for added safety.