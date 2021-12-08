comscore Infinix launches laptop INBook X1 in India at Rs 35,999: Check specs
News

Infinix launches first laptop InBook X1 in India at starting price of Rs 35,999: Check specifications

Laptops

The Infinix laptop will be launched with Windows 11 and will be powered by processor variants i3 (8GB+256GB), i5 (8GB+512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB).

inbook (99)

Infinix InBook laptop launched in India

Infinix launched its first laptop InBook X1 laptop in India. The company will be selling the device on Flipkart. The laptop will be launched with Windows 11 and will be powered by 10th Gen Intel processor variants i3 (8GB+256GB), i5 (8GB+512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB). Also Read - HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Pricing

The newly introduced InBook X1 sports a perfect combination of light-weight, strong battery power and superior performance for the young working professionals and students, who are always on the go. The laptops will be available on Flipkart from December 15 at an introductory price Rs 35,999 (i3), Rs 45,999 (i5) and Rs 55,999 (i7) respectively. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

The InBook X1 laptop comes in three colours: Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Aurora Green. Also Read - Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, to be priced under Rs 40,000: Check details

Display

The new Infinix InBook X1 14-inch laptops get an all-metal body made with aircraft-grade aluminum finish weighing 1.48 kg, and 16.3mm slim.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display with 1920×1080 pixels for high-resolution display, an aspect ratio of 16:9, brightness of 300 nits, and 100% RGB colour reproduction.


To vote for other categories, click here

Battery

The laptops get a 55Wh high-capacity battery, the Infinix InBook X1 series gives almost 13-hours of video playback. The battery is supported by a 65W fast Type-C charger that can charge the laptop up to 70% in 55 minutes.

Processor

The Infinix InBook is powered by Intel core processor- i3/i5/i7 & comes pre-installed with Windows 11. The Infinix InBook i7 processor variant is powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset.

It comes with LPDDR4X with 3200Mhz memory frequency & ROM Quality- NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage which is 5X faster than a normal SATA SSD by delivering a reading speed of 2400 MBPS and a writing speed of 1900 MBPS.

All three laptops come installed with Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System. The i3 and i5 variants of Infinix InBook X1 have an Intel UHD graphics unit, whereas i7, integrated Iris Plus up to 64EU graphics unit. Both i3 and i5 come in dual-channel memory with 8 GB DDR4X RAM, whereas i7 comes with 16 GB DDR4X RAM.

Connectivity

All three variants of the Infinix InBook X1 series come with multiple connectivity ports, including One USB 2.0 port and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, a USB Type-C port for smartphone charging and data transfer and one USB Type-C port for laptop charging and data transfer HDMI port, a micro-SD card reader, a DC charging port and a 2-in-1 headphone and mic combo jack.

While both i3 and i5 variants come installed with WiFi 5, the i7 variant has built-in WiFi 6, making download speed 3x faster than the other variants.

Privacy

The Infinix INBook X1 i7 comes with a fingerprint unlock feature placed just below the keyboard. The laptop offers a 720P HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two microphones. InBook X1 has a Hardware-based privacy switch that allows users to cut off the power supply to the mic and camera from the CPU.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 2:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2021 2:16 PM IST

