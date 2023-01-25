comscore Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch on January 31 in India: Check details
News

Infinix Zero Book Ultra design, India launch date, and key specs revealed

Laptops

Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch next week in India

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero Book Ultra will launch on January 31 in India.
  • The Zero Book Ultra will come with up 12th gen Intel Core i9 processor.
  • The Zero Book Ultra will feature three modes including the Overboost mode.
Infinix Zero Book Ultra 4

Infinix via Flipkart was teasing the release of its upcoming laptop, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra in India. However, only limited details were showcased and the exact release date was yet to be known. Also Read - Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Now, Infinix has revealed the release timeline of the Zero Book Ultra along with its design and key specifications. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i with AMOLED display and 50MP cameras launched in India

Infinix Zero Book Ultra launch date, variants

Infinix will launch the Zero Book Ultra on January 31 in India. Post-launch, the laptop will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The pricing of the laptop range is yet to be confirmed, however, it’s expected to be priced aggressively. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G launch date may just have been revealed by Amazon

The Zero Book Ultra will come in multiple configurations across different chip models. It will arrive with 16GB of base RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and go all the way up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra design and specifications

The Zero Book Ultra will feature a metal build and have the Zero branding at the back that will glow when using the laptop. The laptop will come with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and an LED back-lit keyboard.

It will be powered by 12th gen Intel processors – i5,i7, and i9, and will be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage. It will have Intel’s integrated Iris graphics.

One of the highlighting features of the laptop will be the Overboost switch. The laptop will have three different modes, Eco, Balance, and Overboost. The Overboost mode will offer ultimate performance, whereas, the Eco will prioritize battery.

Speaking of the battery, the laptop will pack a 70Wh battery with fast charging support. The laptop will boot on Windows 11 out of the box.

In other news, Infinix today (Wednesday) launched the Note 12i with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The company is all set to take wraps off the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series on February 4.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 2:17 PM IST
