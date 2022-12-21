Infinix on Tuesday (December 20) launched the Zero Ultra and Zero 20 4G in the Indian market. Both phones offer a solid specs sheet and are priced aggressively. At the same event, the brand confirmed that it will soon launch a high-end laptop dubbed Infinix Zero Book Ultra. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

As the name suggests, it will be from the brand’s premium range. It is confirmed to come with Intel’s Core i9 processor. The design and other details have also been revealed, let’s take a look. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India on December 20: Expected specs, price and more

Infinix Zero Book Ultra could launch next month in India, a 5G phone may accompany

Infinix has confirmed that it will soon launch the Zero Book Ultra in India. The exact launch date isn’t confirmed but it is expected to arrive in January 2023, that’s just next month. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G first sale is live: Check price, offers, and specs

The brand is also expected to launch a 5G phone in the budget segment around the same timeline. It could be called the Infinix Zero 20 5G.

Let’s keep the phone aside for now. The highlight of the forthcoming launch event will be the Zero Book Ultra, which was showcased at the event that took place on Tuesday.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra expected specs

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra will come with a Silver matte finish and have a strip-like design. It will also have the ‘Zero’ branding which will make it look more aggressive.

Infinix has confirmed that it will come with an Intel Core i9 processor. It will likely have the Intel Core i9-12900H chipset paired with Iris Xe graphics.

The laptop will feature a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution with 400 nits of brightness. It will have a backlit keyboard and also come with a fingerprint scanner.

It will have a quad-speaker setup and dual-array microphones. The laptop is expected to come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it will be a premium-range laptop, it will also have dual fans and a heat dissipation system.

It will pack a 70Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It will boot on Windows 11.

The price of the Zero Book Ultra is still a question but we should learn that soon.